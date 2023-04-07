National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 896,008 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock valued at $471,939. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.