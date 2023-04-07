National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $195.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.83. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

