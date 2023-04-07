National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 764.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.