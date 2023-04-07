National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.49 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

