National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.83 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12,398.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 283,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 275,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

