National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

