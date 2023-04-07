National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.55 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

