National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,811. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

