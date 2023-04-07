National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 539,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1,977.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

CMA stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

