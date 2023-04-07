National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 693.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 473,482 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

