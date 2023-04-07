National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 437.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,487 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

