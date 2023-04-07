National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 275,715 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,715 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $232,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 87,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

