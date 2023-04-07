National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

