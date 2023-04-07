National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

