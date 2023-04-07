National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,435 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.