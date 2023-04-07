National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

