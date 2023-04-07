NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

