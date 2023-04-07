Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00.

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.05 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

