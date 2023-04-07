NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

