Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 7,708 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

