Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 2,015 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

