Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

