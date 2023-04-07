On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $158.54

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.54 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 140.75 ($1.75). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.79), with a volume of 582,447 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research upgraded On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £239.90 million, a PE ratio of 14,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.96.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

About On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,534.75). In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,534.75). Also, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.19), for a total value of £22,987.36 ($28,548.63). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

