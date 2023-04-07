On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $158.54

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTBGet Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.54 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 140.75 ($1.75). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.79), with a volume of 582,447 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research upgraded On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £239.90 million, a PE ratio of 14,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.96.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,534.75). In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,534.75). Also, insider Shaun Morton sold 13,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.19), for a total value of £22,987.36 ($28,548.63). Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Rating)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.