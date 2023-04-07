Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

