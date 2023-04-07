Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,288,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 121,826 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 409,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 104,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $137.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

