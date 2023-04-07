Pachira Investments Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

