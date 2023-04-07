Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

