Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $196.59 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

