Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 436 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

OTIS stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

