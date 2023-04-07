Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.