Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

NYSE EL opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

