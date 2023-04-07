Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

