Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

