Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 11,270 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.