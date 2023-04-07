Perry C. Siatis Sells 3,520 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

