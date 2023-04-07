PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetVivo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetVivo stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PetVivo ( OTCMKTS:PETV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 240.41% and a negative net margin of 964.11%.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

