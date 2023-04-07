Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $215,390.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
