Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $215,390.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,766.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.62. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

