Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

