Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $209,025.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinterest stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

