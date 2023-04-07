Piper Sandler Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $117.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

NYSE:CPT opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

