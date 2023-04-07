Piper Sandler Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $117.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.
Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CPT opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
