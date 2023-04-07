Piper Sandler Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $111.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRT. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

