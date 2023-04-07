Piper Sandler Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $74.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Insider Activity

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.