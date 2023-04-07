Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $6.85 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

