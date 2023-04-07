Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Polaris Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PII opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

