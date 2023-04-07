Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,765 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.