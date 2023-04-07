Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $198,552.56 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,996.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

