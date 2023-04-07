Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $313,269.52 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $313,269.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,545,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,409,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $54.36 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

