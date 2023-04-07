Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

