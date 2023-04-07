Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 124,737 shares changing hands.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

