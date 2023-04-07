Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $10.38. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 124,737 shares changing hands.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
