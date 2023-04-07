Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Position Reduced by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $192.17 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $216.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.59 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -195.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also

